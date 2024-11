"ArriVent is dedicated to accelerating the global development of innovative biopharmaceutical products."

"With a deep, global network of biotechs and big pharma, ArriVent has access to unique and best-in-class drug candidates at various development stages, including those coming from China and other emerging biotech hubs."

"Through strategic collaborations with innovative biopharma companies, ArriVent aims to globalize medicines for patients with a broad range of diseases, with an initial focus in oncology."