Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

ascletis_company_logo

Ascletis Pharmaceuticals

A specialty therapeutics company developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.

Ascletis is an R&D driven biotech with two commercial products and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company’s mission is to address unmet medical needs in three therapeutic areas: virology, cancer and fatty liver diseases.

Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis has developed a fully integrated platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization.

Ascletis is now commercializing two drugs, Ganovo (danoprevir), the first direct-acting anti-viral agent for hepatitis C developed domestically for China, and Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a), a well-established pegylated interferon for hepatitis B&C partnered with Roche.

The company's pipeline consists of an antibody-based immunotherapy, first/best-in-class small molecules and siRNA at various clinical development stages.

Founded in 2011, Ascletis is a joint venture between US and Chinese entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in the USA.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ascletis Pharmaceuticals News

Israeli-Chinese pairing sets sights on NASH
10 September 2020
Ascletis' Ganovo eligible for Shaoxing government funding subsidy program
15 October 2018
Billion dollar listing to inject new life into China biotech market
20 September 2018
China FDA approves hep C drug Ganovo
14 June 2018
More Ascletis Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze