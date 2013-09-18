Ascletis Pharmaceuticals

A specialty therapeutics company developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.

Ascletis is an R&D driven biotech with two commercial products and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company’s mission is to address unmet medical needs in three therapeutic areas: virology, cancer and fatty liver diseases.

Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis has developed a fully integrated platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization.

Ascletis is now commercializing two drugs, Ganovo (danoprevir), the first direct-acting anti-viral agent for hepatitis C developed domestically for China, and Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a), a well-established pegylated interferon for hepatitis B&C partnered with Roche.

The company's pipeline consists of an antibody-based immunotherapy, first/best-in-class small molecules and siRNA at various clinical development stages.

Founded in 2011, Ascletis is a joint venture between US and Chinese entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in the USA.