Assembly Biosciences

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with therapeutic clinical candidates capable of improving the lives of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) patients around the world.

Assembly Biosciences is leading the development of therapeutics for viral diseases, including pursuing finite and potentially curative therapies for people living with HBV.

The USA-based company is advancing a portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitor drug candidates that aim to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV, and research programs focused on the discovery of additional novel antiviral mechanisms for HBV and other viral diseases.

Latest Assembly Biosciences News

Gilead links up Assembly Biosciences on viral diseases
17 October 2023
Double whammy sours mood at Antios Therapeutics
26 May 2022
Third clinical program bought by AI-based microbiome specialist
27 April 2022
Ventrus Biosciences boosted on merger plan with Assembly Pharma
19 May 2014
