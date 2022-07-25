A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with therapeutic clinical candidates capable of improving the lives of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) patients around the world.

Assembly Biosciences is leading the development of therapeutics for viral diseases, including pursuing finite and potentially curative therapies for people living with HBV.

The USA-based company is advancing a portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitor drug candidates that aim to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV, and research programs focused on the discovery of additional novel antiviral mechanisms for HBV and other viral diseases.