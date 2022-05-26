Sunday 24 November 2024

Double whammy sours mood at Antios Therapeutics

Biotechnology
26 May 2022
research_biotech_lab_computer_results_big

Antios Therapeutics has been given the cold shoulder by erstwhile development partner Assembly Biosciences (Nasdaq: ASMB), after a clinical hold was placed on its hepatitis B program.

Both firms are working towards finding a curative therapy for hepatitis B, a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by a virus (HBV).

The short-lived deal, inked in October 2021, saw the firms working together to evaluate a combination of Antios’ lead candidate ATI-2173 and vebicorvir, an HBV core inhibitor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lead HBV candidate dropped after trial death
30 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Up to six new HBV drugs set to launch by 2027
29 May 2019
Biotechnology
Aligos craters as it halts development of hepatitis B candidate
7 January 2022
Biotechnology
Gilead links up Assembly Biosciences on viral diseases
17 October 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze