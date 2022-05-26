Double whammy sours mood at Antios Therapeutics

Antios Therapeutics has been given the cold shoulder by erstwhile development partner Assembly Biosciences (Nasdaq: ASMB), after a clinical hold was placed on its hepatitis B program.

Both firms are working towards finding a curative therapy for hepatitis B, a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by a virus (HBV).

The short-lived deal, inked in October 2021, saw the firms working together to evaluate a combination of Antios’ lead candidate ATI-2173 and vebicorvir, an HBV core inhibitor.