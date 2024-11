Astex Pharmaceuticals is an Anglo-American firm developing a proprietary pipeline of novel therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Astex Pharmaceuticals was formed in 2011 via a merger of Astex Therapeutics and Supergen, and is a part of the Otsuka Group.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Astex’s products will be commercialised in the US and Canada by Taiho subsidiaries, and in the rest of the world by Otsuka subsidiaries.