Astimex Pharma is a Swedish pharmaceutical company founded in 2007. The company markets and distributes pharmaceuticals, medical products and merchandise to the pharmacy market in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Astimex’s products include Asonor, a nasal spray for snoring problems; Excilor, a nail fungus treatment and Lakrimont, a treatment for dry eyes.

In December 2013, Swedish contract development and manufacturing group Recipharm announced that its subsidiary RPH Pharmaceuticals had filed for regulatory approval for an infectious disease drug product developed through a partnership with Astimex Pharma, aimed for the Nordic market.

Astimex and RPH have expanded their collaboration with another manufacturing and development project in which the drug target is first in class generic approved for use in most of the North European markets.