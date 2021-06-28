Sunday 24 November 2024

Augmenta Bioworks

A US biotech that discovers new therapeutics by harnessing the most powerful force in the fight against disease: natural human immunity.

Augmenta uses advanced automation, microfluidics, high throughput DNA sequencing, and massively scalable computational analysis to identify immune receptors and their antigen specificity.

The Californian company provides scientists with an unprecedented view of the immune system to guide development of new therapeutics.

Following a collaboration agreement in November 2020, Augmenta Bioworks and TFF Pharmaceuticals have selected AUG-3387 as their lead candidate in COVID-19.

The companies are going to develop AUG-3387 as an inhaled therapy, an approach which could overcome barriers to patient access significantly.

The firms plan to offer the antibody therapy for high risk individuals, either as a prophylactic or as a treatment for those who have been infected but not yet hospitalized.

