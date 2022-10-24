Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biotech company advancing a broad portfolio of precision oncology therapeutics.

In 2021, the Singaporean company completed a Series A financing of $27 million. It has used the finances to develop its lead candidate, AUM001, which is a selective and synergistic MNK inhibitor. This is expected to be taken into a Phase II study in the fourth quarter 2022.

Additionaly, AUM has developed AUM601, a therapy for TRK fusions and mutations within the kinase domain, and AUM302, a potentially first-in-class macrocyclic oral kinase inhibitor rationally designed small molecule to combine pan-PIM kinase, pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibition in a single agent.

In October 2022, the company entered into an agreement to merge with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Latest AUM News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - October 2022
3 November 2022
AUM Biosciences to go public via SPAC deal
21 October 2022
BRIEF—AUM Biosciences raises $27 million
12 October 2021
BRIEF—Inflection out-licenses oncology candidate
19 July 2019
