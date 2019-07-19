BRIEF—Inflection out-licenses oncology candidate

Dublin-based Inflection Biosciences has agreed a licensing deal with Asian oncology specialist AUM Biosciences, for its first-in-class PIM/PI3K/mTOR inhibitors.

AUM picks up exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise these inhibitors in return for an unspecified upfront payment, milestones and royalties on sales.

AUM will develop the lead candidate, the kinase inhibitor IBL-302 (to be rechristened AUM302), which is currently in preclinical development. The firm says it plans to start Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies for by 2020.