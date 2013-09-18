Sunday 24 November 2024

AVEO Oncology

"AVEO is developing an oncology pipeline designed to provide a better life for patients with cancer."

"AVEO’s strategy is to focus its resources toward development and commercialization of its product candidates in North America, while leveraging partnerships to support development and commercialization in other geographies. AVEO’s lead candidate, Fotivda (tivozanib) is approved in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, New Zealand and Iceland for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma."

"AVEO is working to develop and commercialize tivozanib in North America as a treatment for renal cell carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma and other cancers."

"Ficlatuzumab (HGF MAb) is in Phase II clinical trial in head and neck cancer and has reported early clinical data in pancreatic cancer."

Latest AVEO Oncology News

Fotivda combo fails in earlier treatment setting
19 July 2024
AVEO Oncology succumbs to takeover by Korean drugmaker
18 October 2022
Fotivda added into NCCN clinical practice guidelines
29 March 2021
AVEO Oncology to regain ex-North American rights to AV-203
15 March 2021
