AVEO Oncology

"AVEO is developing an oncology pipeline designed to provide a better life for patients with cancer."

"AVEO’s strategy is to focus its resources toward development and commercialization of its product candidates in North America, while leveraging partnerships to support development and commercialization in other geographies. AVEO’s lead candidate, Fotivda (tivozanib) is approved in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, New Zealand and Iceland for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma."

"AVEO is working to develop and commercialize tivozanib in North America as a treatment for renal cell carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma and other cancers."

"Ficlatuzumab (HGF MAb) is in Phase II clinical trial in head and neck cancer and has reported early clinical data in pancreatic cancer."