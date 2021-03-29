Fotivda added into NCCN clinical practice guidelines

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has updated its Clinical Practice Guidelines to include AVEO Oncology’s (Nasdaq: AVE) Fotivda (tivozanib) as a recommended regimen for subsequent therapy.

This category follows the first-line treatment regimen recommendations for patients with clear cell histology renal cell carcinoma.

Fotivda, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, was initially discovered by Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151). It is also being studied by the Japanese pharma group in wet acute macular degeneration.