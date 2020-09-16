Long-stalled US approval for Fotivda in sight

Cancer specialist AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) has published final overall survival (OS) results from the Phase III TIVO-3 study of tivozanib in kidney cancer.
Median OS was 16.4 months for tivozanib and 19.2 months for sorafenib. The firm previously announced that the trial met the primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS), with a median PFS of 5.6 months versus 3.9 months.
Chief executive Michael Bailey said: “For RCC patients who have relapsed or are refractory to multiple lines of therapy, the lack of well controlled clinical data to guide treatment decisions in this advanced relapsed/refractory population poses challenges for patients and treating physicians.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze