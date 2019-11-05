Aveo battered again by new Fotivda setback

Shares in US company Aveo Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) lost more than 30% of their value on Monday after another setback affecting the firm’s lead product.

Fotivda (tivozanib) is an oral vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 4151) and approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in the European Union plus Norway, New Zealand and Iceland.

FDA unconvinced