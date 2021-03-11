Sunday 24 November 2024

Long-awaited FDA approval for AVEO Oncology's Fotivda

Biotechnology
11 March 2021
aveo_oncology_large

After several US setbacks affecting the firm’s lead product, AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) late Wednesday finally received US Food and Drug Administration approval for Fotivda (tivozanib) as a treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma who have received two or more prior systemic therapies.

News of the approval sent AVEO’s shares shooting up 89% to $15.28 by close of trading yesterday, and a further 6.3% to $16.24 pre-market today.

The approval of Fotivda is based on AVEO’s pivotal Phase III study, TIVO-3, comparing Fotivda to sorafenib in relapsed or refractory advanced RCC following two or more prior systemic therapies. The application is also supported by three additional trials in RCC and includes safety data from over 1,000 clinical trial subjects.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Longer road ahead for kidney disease candidate
25 August 2020
Biotechnology
AVEO stock falling fast amid EMA warning
4 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—AVEO submits RCC option for US approval
1 April 2020
Biotechnology
AVEO Oncology to regain ex-North American rights to AV-203
15 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze