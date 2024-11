Avillion is a UK-based firm that partners with big pharma to co-develop and finance drug candidates from proof-of-concept through to regulatory approval.

The company is able to boast that it advanced Pfizer’s Bosulif (bosutinib) successfully through Phase III trials and provided the clinical data used to gain accelerated US approval to expand its use in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia.

Avillion is also working with Germany's Merck KGaA in plaque psoriasis and Pearl Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca, in asthma.