Axol Bioscience is a UK-based human cell culture specialist.

The company’s Cambridge laboratories produce highly-validated, human cells and critical reagents such as media and growth supplements.

Axol’s expertise includes reprogramming cells to iPSCs and then differentiating to various cell types. It supplies differentiated cells derived from healthy donors and patients of specific disease backgrounds.

As a service, it also takes cells provided by customers (primary or iPSC) and then does the reprogramming, when necessary, and differentiation. It has an in-house research and development facility, Axol Innovation Labs, which works to improve on existing media and reagents as well as innovate new products for human cell culture.

Horizon Discovery and Axol Bioscience join forces to derive renewable isogenic cell lines
24 November 2015
