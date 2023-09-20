Sunday 24 November 2024

Axovia Therapeutics

An ALSA Ventures portfolio company developing novel gene therapies for ciliopathies.

Ciliopathies are a group of more than 40 rare inherited genetic diseases linked to more than 950 genes that impact the function of cilia. These microscopic finger-like organelles protrude from most cells in the body.

The lead program AXV101, an AAV9-based gene therapy targeting retinal dystrophy associated with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS) in patients carrying biallelic mutations in the BBS1 gene. It is designed to halt photoreceptor cell death and retinal degeneration.

UK venture fund launches gene therapy firm to treat ciliopathies
19 September 2023
