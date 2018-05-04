Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

bactevo-logo-0

Bactevo

Bactevo is a drug discovery company addressing under-served patients in the mitochondrial, neurodegenerative, cardiovascular/metabolic, joint/tissue disease and cancer spaces.

By focusing on mitochondria, the energy sources of cells,  the company seeks to target the fundamental causes of many age-related diseases in addition to mitochondrial conditions for which there are few effective treatments.

Totally Integrated Medicines Engine (TIME) is a unique development platform at Bactevo, which utilises microfluidics, nanofabrication and artificial intelligence to enhance drug discovery. In May 2018, Boeringher Ingelheim partnered with Bactevo for access to the platform.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Bactevo News

UK tech firm announces discovery partnership with Boehringer
2 May 2018
More Bactevo news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze