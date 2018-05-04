By focusing on mitochondria, the energy sources of cells, the company seeks to target the fundamental causes of many age-related diseases in addition to mitochondrial conditions for which there are few effective treatments.

Totally Integrated Medicines Engine (TIME) is a unique development platform at Bactevo, which utilises microfluidics, nanofabrication and artificial intelligence to enhance drug discovery. In May 2018, Boeringher Ingelheim partnered with Bactevo for access to the platform.