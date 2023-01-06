Belharra Therapeutics

A privately-held drug discovery company developing a novel photoaffinity-based chemoproteomics platform to disrupt the drug discovery paradigm.

Belharra’s proprietary discovery engine is uniquely capable of identifying novel, non-covalent small molecule starting points for developing transformative medicines to address previously difficult-to-treat diseases and conditions.

The company’s next generation chemoproteomics platform enables Belharra scientists to identify small molecule drug candidates for any binding site, on any protein, in any conformational state, in any cell type.