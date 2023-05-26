Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain.

The company’s lead candidate, MTX110, is being studied in aggressive rare/orphan brain cancer indications including recurrent glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma. MTX110 is a liquid formulation of the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, panobinostat. This proprietary formulation enables delivery of the product via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at potentially chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumour, by-passing the blood-brain barrier and avoiding systemic toxicity.

Biodexa is supported by three proprietary drug delivery technologies focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. Biodexa’s headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK.

Biodexa to acquire worldwide license to tolimidone
4 December 2023
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - May 2023
7 June 2023
Biodexa proposal to buy Varian Biopharmaceuticals
24 May 2023
