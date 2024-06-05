Biolojic Design

A biotech company that uses AI to transform antibodies into medicinal solutions.

Biolojic’s platform turns human antibodies into programmable switches with a specific function: agonism, antagonism and conditional binding. The platform can generate multi-specific antibodies that act as logic gates executing “and” or “xor” function.

The company's pipeline focuses on autoimmune and immuno-oncology. Biolojic’s lead candidate, U-007, is a computationally designed, human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is highly selective to the CD25-binding portion of IL-2. AU-007 is the first computationally designed monoclonal antibody to be tested in a clinical trial.