A biotech company that uses AI to transform antibodies into medicinal solutions.

Biolojic’s platform turns human antibodies into programmable switches with a specific function: agonism, antagonism and conditional binding. The platform can generate multi-specific antibodies that act as logic gates executing “and” or “xor” function.

The company's pipeline focuses on autoimmune and immuno-oncology. Biolojic’s lead candidate, U-007, is a computationally designed, human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is highly selective to the CD25-binding portion of IL-2. AU-007 is the first computationally designed monoclonal antibody to be tested in a clinical trial.

The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 29 — How can we use AI to program antibodies?
14 November 2024
Biolojic Design inks multi-target drug collaboration with Merck
4 June 2024
Teva and Biolojic enter antibody license deal
14 December 2023
