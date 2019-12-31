Bioncotech is focused on the development of RNA-based therapies against validated and novel targets in cancer and immune cells.

Bioncotech is a VC-funded, clinical-stage, immune-oncology company with offices in Madrid and Valencia in Spain. The company develops RNA-based therapies against validated and novel targets in cancer and immune cells.

"Bioncotech’s lead drug, BO-112, induces immunogenic cell death in solid tumors and simultaneously activates the innate immune system to ensure optimal antigen processing and presentation to the adaptive immune system. BO-112 initiates a powerful immune reaction (turning ‘cold’ tumors ‘hot’), that is highly synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors to achieve deep and sustained anti-tumor responses. BO-112 is currently being investigated in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors."