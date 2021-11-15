Positive Phase IIb study in second line melanoma for Highlight

Privately-held Spanish immune-oncology biotech Highlight Therapeutics has announced positive preliminary results of a Phase IIb study of intratumoral administration of BO-112 with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma whose disease had progressed on first-line anti-PD1-based therapy.

BO-112, the company’s lead product, is a dsRNA agonist targeting anti-PD1 resistance, which has been successfully tested in several previous Phase Ib studies, said Highlight, which was previously known as Bioncotech Therapeutics.

Initial results of the study were presented November 12 in a late-breaking session at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting in Washington DC, November 10–14, 2021.