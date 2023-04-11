Sunday 24 November 2024

Biotheryx

A biotech company discovering and developing a portfolio of first-in-class protein degraders, including bifunctional degraders and molecular glues.

The American company's initial focus is on deploying the differentiated potential of degraders towards validated targets in cancer and inflammatory disease.

Members of its founding and scientific teams previously developed the first US Food and Drug Administration-approved modulators of Cereblon, the most widely validated E3 ligase involved in protein degradation, and have applied their expertise in Cereblon binding to build Biotheryx's proprietary PRODEGY platform.

Biotheryx' pipeline of bifunctional degraders includes the first-ever degraders of SOS1 for pan-KRAS mutant cancers, CDK4/6 for solid tumors and PDE4 for inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline of molecular glues includes BTX-1188, a rationally designed, dual-targeting molecular glue degrader of GSPT1 and IKZF1/3 for acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

Latest Biotheryx News

Protein degraders could provide new treatment pathway in cancer
6 April 2023
