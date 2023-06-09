Sunday 24 November 2024

Bitterroot Bio

A USA-based biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies in cardiovascular disease.

The company, co-founded by Dr Irv Weissman and Dr Nick Leeper at Stanford University, closed a $145 million Series A financing co-led by ARCH Venture Partners and Deerfield Management in June 2023.

The company’s lead product, BRB-002, targets the CD47/SIRPα pathway to address the underlying causes of atherosclerosis and vascular inflammation. Our ultimate goal is to provide new hope to those suffering from cardiovascular disease and transform the way these diseases are treated.

Latest Bitterroot Bio News

Bitterroot and Biotheus to engage in research collaboration
4 March 2024
Bitterroot Bio comes out of stealth with $145 million financing
8 June 2023
