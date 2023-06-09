Bitterroot Bio

The company, co-founded by Dr Irv Weissman and Dr Nick Leeper at Stanford University, closed a $145 million Series A financing co-led by ARCH Venture Partners and Deerfield Management in June 2023.

The company’s lead product, BRB-002, targets the CD47/SIRPα pathway to address the underlying causes of atherosclerosis and vascular inflammation. Our ultimate goal is to provide new hope to those suffering from cardiovascular disease and transform the way these diseases are treated.