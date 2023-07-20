Bloomsbury Genetic Therapies

A clinical-stage biotech company developing potentially curative treatments for patients suffering from rare neurological and metabolic diseases based on clinically proven gene therapy technologies.

The UK-based company was spun out of University College London and launched in October 2022 with funding from UCL Technology Fund.

Bloomsbury is building a pipeline of highly differentiated first- or best-in-class programs, with the US FDA granting Rare Pediatric Disease designation (RPDD) in July 2023 for BGT-OTCD, the company’s investigational liver-targeted gene therapy for the treatment of Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTCD).