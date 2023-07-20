Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

bloomsbury-genetic-large

Bloomsbury Genetic Therapies

A clinical-stage biotech company developing potentially curative treatments for patients suffering from rare neurological and metabolic diseases based on clinically proven gene therapy technologies.

The UK-based company was spun out of University College London and launched in October 2022 with funding from UCL Technology Fund.

Bloomsbury is building a pipeline of highly differentiated first- or best-in-class programs, with the US FDA granting Rare Pediatric Disease designation (RPDD) in July 2023 for BGT-OTCD, the company’s investigational liver-targeted gene therapy for the treatment of Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (OTCD).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Bloomsbury Genetic Therapies News

RPDD granted in the USA for Bloomsbury Genetic's for BGT-OTCD
19 July 2023
More Bloomsbury Genetic Therapies news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze