"BlueRock Therapeutics, a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a leading engineered cell therapy company with a mission to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases."

"BlueRock Therapeutics’ cell+gene platform harnesses the power of cells for new medicines across neurology, cardiology and immunology indications. BlueRock Therapeutics’ cell differentiation technology recapitulates the cell’s developmental biology to produce authentic cell therapies, which are further engineered for additional function."

"Utilizing these cell therapies to replace damaged or degenerated tissue brings the potential to restore or regenerate lost function. BlueRock’s culture is defined by scientific innovation, highest ethical standards and an urgency to bring transformative treatments to all who would benefit. For more information, visit www.bluerocktx.com."

Bemdaneprocel shows positive effect for Parkinson’s disease
27 September 2024
BlueRock takes up option on iPSC cell therapy candidate OpCT-001
23 January 2024
BlueRock and bit.bio join forces on Treg-based therapies
3 August 2023
BlueRock breakthrough timed well for Bayer's R&D acceleration
28 June 2023
