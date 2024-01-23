BlueRock takes up option on iPSC cell therapy candidate OpCT-001

German pharma major Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) independently operated company BlueRock Therapeutics today revealed it has exercised its option to exclusively license OpCT-001 under a 2021 deal with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and Opsis Therapeutics.

OpCT-001 is an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived cell therapy candidate for the treatment of primary photoreceptor diseases and is the lead cell therapy candidate being developed under the strategic R&D collaboration between BlueRock, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and Opsis Therapeutics. OpCT-001 aims to restore vision loss caused by these diseases by replacing degenerated tissue in the retina with functional cells.

Under the terms of the agreement FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, and Opsis Therapeutics receive an undisclosed license fee and are eligible to receive payments upon achievement of certain development and commercial milestones. Bayer paid the companies an upfront of $30 million and committed to up to $40 million R&D funding under the 2021 accord.