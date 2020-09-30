Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

aquestive_company

Aquestive Therapeutics

A US company advancing a late-stage proprietary product pipeline to treat CNS conditions and provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies.

Aquestive also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

In September 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter regarding the New Drug Application for Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film for management of seizure clusters, sending shares in Aquestive plummeting.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Aquestive Therapeutics News

Pharmanovia acquires EU and MENA rights to unique epilepsy treatment
30 September 2022
Mitsubishi Tanabe to market Aquestive's Exservan in USA
21 January 2021
Aquestive CRL sends shares plummeting
28 September 2020
More Aquestive Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze