Aquestive Therapeutics

A US company advancing a late-stage proprietary product pipeline to treat CNS conditions and provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies.

Aquestive also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

In September 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter regarding the New Drug Application for Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film for management of seizure clusters, sending shares in Aquestive plummeting.