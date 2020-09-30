Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.
In September 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter regarding the New Drug Application for Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film for management of seizure clusters, sending shares in Aquestive plummeting.
