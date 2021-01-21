Mitsubishi Tanabe to market Aquestive's Exservan in USA

Japanese drugmaker Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508) and US firm Aquestive Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AQST) have announced a licensing and supply deal for the US rights to commercialize Exservan (riluzole).
This product is an oral film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It was developed by Aquestive using its PharmFilm drug delivery technology.
As a result of the deal, Mitsubishi Tanabe will commercialize Exservan in the USA. It is expected to be available to patients from the middle of 2021. Aquestive will serve as the exclusive sole manufacturer and supplier.
