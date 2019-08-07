Saturday 23 November 2024

Mitsubishi Tanabe's ALS drug approved in China

Pharmaceutical
7 August 2019
mitsubishi-tanabe-big

Edavarone, from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508), has been approved in China as an intravenous treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Japanese drugmaker’s manufacture and sales subsidiary in China will market the product, which was first approved in Japan in 2015, followed by South Korea, Canada, the USA and Switzerland.

With the Chinese approval, edavarone has now been approved in six countries. Its brand name in Japan is Radicut, and in the USA it is branded as Radicava. In May, the submission in Europe was withdrawn after a demand for an additional long-term study.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Mitsubishi Tanabe pulls Radicava MAA for ALS in the Europe
30 May 2019
Biotechnology
Tough new vaccines law coming soon in China
13 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Argatroban business in Europe transferred to Ethypharm
17 June 2024
Pharmaceutical
New data on Radicava for people with ALS presented at ENCALS
18 June 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze