Mitsubishi Tanabe's ALS drug approved in China

Edavarone, from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508), has been approved in China as an intravenous treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The Japanese drugmaker’s manufacture and sales subsidiary in China will market the product, which was first approved in Japan in 2015, followed by South Korea, Canada, the USA and Switzerland.
With the Chinese approval, edavarone has now been approved in six countries. Its brand name in Japan is Radicut, and in the USA it is branded as Radicava. In May, the submission in Europe was withdrawn after a demand for an additional long-term study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze