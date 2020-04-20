"Bold Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by a team of biopharma industry veterans to develop and commercialize BOLD-100, a first-in-class anti-resistance therapeutic."

"BOLD-100, a ruthenium-based small molecule therapeutic, appears to significantly enhance the activity of a wide range of other anti-cancer therapies by disabling a critical and previously untargeted cancer resistance, survival and proliferation pathway."

"Based on compelling preclinical and early clinical results, Bold Therapeutics is focusing its development efforts on some of the most challenging cancer indications where existing therapies are largely ineffective, resulting in a significant unmet medical need."