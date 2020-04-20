Sunday 24 November 2024

"Bold Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by a team of biopharma industry veterans to develop and commercialize BOLD-100, a first-in-class anti-resistance therapeutic."

"BOLD-100, a ruthenium-based small molecule therapeutic, appears to significantly enhance the activity of a wide range of other anti-cancer therapies by disabling a critical and previously untargeted cancer resistance, survival and proliferation pathway."

"Based on compelling preclinical and early clinical results, Bold Therapeutics is focusing its development efforts on some of the most challenging cancer indications where existing therapies are largely ineffective, resulting in a significant unmet medical need."

Latest Bold Therapeutics News

Bold data support possible COVID-19 antiviral
17 August 2020
Bold Therapeutics partners with academia to study BOLD-100 as COVID-19 therapy
15 April 2020
BRIEF—Bold seeks partners for rapid development of lead drug in COVID-19
27 March 2020
