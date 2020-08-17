Saturday 23 November 2024

Bold data support possible COVID-19 antiviral

Pharmaceutical
17 August 2020
covid_big

Canadian clinical-stage biotech Bold Therapeutics has revealed data which it says supports “rapid clinical development” of BOLD-100 as a novel antiviral against COVID-19.

In April, the Vancouver-based firm partnered with the University of Ottawa to explore the potential utility of the candidate as a novel antiviral agent, adding to a range of collaborations with academic centers around the world.

Under development as an anti-cancer drug, BOLD-100 works by blocking stress-induced upregulation of GRP78, which is thought to play a critical role in host recognition, viral entry and viral replication.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Bold Therapeutics partners with academia to study BOLD-100 as COVID-19 therapy
15 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
McKesson shares jump on US COVID-19 vaccine distribution deal
17 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Vanda's tradipitant shows COVID-19 pneumonia promise
18 August 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Monoclonal antibodies to meet natural killer cells combination in COVID-19
19 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze