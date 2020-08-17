Bold data support possible COVID-19 antiviral

Canadian clinical-stage biotech Bold Therapeutics has revealed data which it says supports “rapid clinical development” of BOLD-100 as a novel antiviral against COVID-19.

In April, the Vancouver-based firm partnered with the University of Ottawa to explore the potential utility of the candidate as a novel antiviral agent, adding to a range of collaborations with academic centers around the world.

Under development as an anti-cancer drug, BOLD-100 works by blocking stress-induced upregulation of GRP78, which is thought to play a critical role in host recognition, viral entry and viral replication.