McKesson shares jump on US COVID-19 vaccine distribution deal

US drug distributor McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) closed 4% up on Friday following a major announcement.

The Texas-based company has expanded its partnership with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to support the US Operation Warp Speed (OWS) team as a centralized distributor of future COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supplies needed to administer vaccinations.

Vaccines and related supplies will be delivered to point-of-care sites across the country at the government’s direction.