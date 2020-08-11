First COVID-19 vaccine approval brings Sputnik moment, but no Phase III data

Being able to boast that his country has produced the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine is just what Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered, but it remains to be seen how safe and effective the product is.
The two-dose adenovirus vaccine, which will be called Sputnik V in a throwback to the Soviet Union’s pioneering Cold War satellite program, has been developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute.
But it appears to remain only in Phase I testing, with a Phase III trial yet to begin, according to World Health Organization (WHO) records.
