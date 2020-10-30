Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—RDIF and União Química file for registration of Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil

Pharmaceutical
30 October 2020

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), União Química Farmacêutica Nacional and the government of the State of Paraná have announced the pre-submission of preliminary documents to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), in order to register Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus infection, in conformity with the Brazilian regulatory procedures.

Production of the first batches of the Sputnik V vaccine will soon be launched in Brazil as part of the technology transfer agreement between RDIF and União Química.

The efforts of all organizations and individuals involved in the development, testing and production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil are aimed at ensuring access to the vaccine for the population as soon as possible based on the principles of transparency, safety and efficacy, they say.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Argentine approval prompts new promotion of Sputnik Light
6 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Delta and Omicron-adapted Sputnik V vaccine announced
23 August 2022
Pharmaceutical
Kazakhstan signs Sputnik V supply deal
4 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russia seeks to distance Sputnik V from blood clotting cases
15 April 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze