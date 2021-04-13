India approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Russia’s homegrown coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, has won approval in India, making it the third vaccine against the disease to be approved in the country.

Backed and promoted by Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the vaccine has been shown in Phase III tests to be safe and highly effective.

The vaccine originally attracted controversy, having been expeditiously waved through by Russia’s medicines regulator and subsequently celebrated as a symbol of Russian national accomplishment.