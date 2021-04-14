Sunday 24 November 2024

India seeks import of COVID-19 vaccines; move to bolster domestic producers

Biotechnology
14 April 2021
india_flag_big

The Indian government has decided to fast-track vaccine approvals that have already been authorized by one of four foreign drug regulators or the World Health Organization, clearing the way for the emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines amid a huge surge in infections and deaths.

While the move will potentially boost the country’s pandemic response through possible imports of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shots, it has also opened the floodgates for domestic manufacturers, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

India reported a record single-day rise of 184,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 13.87 million, while the active cases surpassed the 1.3 million mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Rostec develops a vaccine in cooperation with Indian partners
11 September 2018
Pharmaceutical
Russia seeks to distance Sputnik V from blood clotting cases
15 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—COVID IP waiver plan at WTO being revised amid 'optimism'
3 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
India set to attract FDI and exploit COVID-19 created opportunities
19 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze