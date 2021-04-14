India seeks import of COVID-19 vaccines; move to bolster domestic producers

The Indian government has decided to fast-track vaccine approvals that have already been authorized by one of four foreign drug regulators or the World Health Organization, clearing the way for the emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines amid a huge surge in infections and deaths.
While the move will potentially boost the country’s pandemic response through possible imports of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shots, it has also opened the floodgates for domestic manufacturers, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
India reported a record single-day rise of 184,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 13.87 million, while the active cases surpassed the 1.3 million mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
India reported a record single-day rise of 184,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 13.87 million, while the active cases surpassed the 1.3 million mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
