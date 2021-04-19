Sunday 24 November 2024

Sputnik V labelled 'most efficient COVID-19 vaccine' as China manufacturing deal announced

19 April 2021
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country's sovereign wealth fund, and Hualan Biological Bacterin have announced an agreement on production of more than 100 million doses per year of the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V, in China.

This amount of the vaccine will be sufficient to vaccinate more than 50 million people.

Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the RDIF, said: “Cooperation agreement with Hualan Biological Bacterin, one of the leading vaccine manufacturers of China, will help significantly increase the production capacities of Sputnik V. China is one of the key partners in production of the Russian vaccine, which is already used virtually in every part of the world to protect people’s health as Sputnik V has proved to be safe and highly effective.”

