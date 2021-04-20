More manufacturing woes add to J&J's vaccine worries

It has been a difficult period for Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine, with the US regulator ordering shutting a manufacturing facility owned by Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS).

Operations at the site have been shut down pending completion of an inspection, “and remediation of any resulting findings,” a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sets out.

The setback comes just days after use of J&J’s vaccine was paused in the USA, while regulators investigate a possible link with a rare kind of blood clot.