RDIF warns against misinformation regarding it Sputnik V

Following the publication of what it says is inaccurate information by some media, that Sputnik V was denied an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in Brazil, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Sunday issued a statement to clarify the situation.
The RDIF said that the National health surveillance agency of Brazil (ANVISA) requested additional information which will be provided shortly. Such requests from regulators are standard procedure and do not mean that a registration bid was rejected.
The submission for approval was filed by leading Brazilian pharma company União Química.
