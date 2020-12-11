Saturday 8 November 2025

AstraZeneca to test Sputnik V component in clinical trials of AZD1222, its own vaccine

Pharmaceutical
11 December 2020
vaccine_sputnik_big

UK and Russian scientists are teaming up to trial a combination of the Oxford University-developed COVID-19 vaccine with Sputnik V vaccines to see if protection against the novel coronavirus can be improved.

After the Sputnik V vaccine’s clinical trial preliminary results showed its efficacy at above 90%, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and Gamaleya Institute on November 23, offered UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) the use one of the two components (human adenoviral vectors of the Sputnik V in AstraZeneca’s own COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

AstraZeneca has confirmed it has accepted RDIF’s proposal and will begin clinical trials of its AZD1222 vaccine in combination with Sputnik V’s human adenoviral vector type Ad26 by the end of 2020. This research will allow AstraZeneca’s scientists to study the possibility of boosting their vaccine’s efficacy through the application of this combined approach.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
91.4% efficacy shown for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Phase III trial
24 November 2020
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine closer to UK market despite reports of new trial
27 November 2020
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca's biologic combo AZD7442 for COVID-19 moving ahead
26 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russia's RDIF partners with Stelis to supply 200 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine
19 March 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze