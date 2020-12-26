AstraZeneca's biologic combo AZD7442 for COVID-19 moving ahead

British scientists are trialling a new drug that could prevent people who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus from going on to develop COVID-19, which experts say could save many lives, the UK Guardian newspaper reported today (December 26).
The drug involves a long-acting antibody combination known as AZD7442, which has been developed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), the UK pharma major that has mostly made headlines for its leading coronavirus vaccine, under development with Oxford University.
The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA is expected the announce its decision on the COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed AZD1222, within the next few days.
