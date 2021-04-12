DARE-19 Phase III trial for Farxiga in COVID-19 misses endpoint

Disappointing high-level results of the primary analysis from the DARE-19 Phase III trial assessing the potential of diabetes drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin) to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who are at risk of developing serious complications have been released by UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).
The trial did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of prevention measuring organ dysfunction and all-cause mortality, and the primary endpoint of recovery measuring a change in clinical status (from early recovery to death), at 30 days. The study was conducted in partnership with Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute.
DARE-19 was the first Phase III trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who also have risk factors for developing serious complications, including hypertension (HTN), type-2 diabetes (T2D), atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), heart failure (HF) or chronic kidney disease (CKD) Stages 3-4. Cardiac, renal and metabolic co-morbidities have been associated with poor outcomes and death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze