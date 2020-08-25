Saturday 23 November 2024

Phase I trial tests biologic combo for COVID-19

Biotechnology
25 August 2020
2020_astrazeneca_big

With rates of COVID-19 infection continuing to climb worldwide, and a proven vaccine still at least months away, the value of therapeutic options under development is increasing.

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), which has made headlines mostly for its leading coronavirus vaccine, under development with Oxford University, has now kicked off a Phase I trial for a combination of biologics it believes could help prevent and treat the disease.

The first participants have been dosed in trial NCT04507256, testing AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Moderna in EC deal over COVID-19 vaccine
24 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues EUA for convalescent plasma as COVID–19 treatment
24 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
New phase for WHO Solidarity trial with three new candidates for COVID-19
12 August 2021
Biotechnology
Phase III study show AZD7442 reduced risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death
11 October 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze