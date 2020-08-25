Phase I trial tests biologic combo for COVID-19

With rates of COVID-19 infection continuing to climb worldwide, and a proven vaccine still at least months away, the value of therapeutic options under development is increasing.

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), which has made headlines mostly for its leading coronavirus vaccine, under development with Oxford University, has now kicked off a Phase I trial for a combination of biologics it believes could help prevent and treat the disease.

The first participants have been dosed in trial NCT04507256, testing AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies.