New phase for WHO Solidarity trial with three new candidates for COVID-19

12 August 2021
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the next phase in its Solidarity trial: Solidarity PLUS will enroll hospitalized patients to test three new drugs in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

These therapies - artesunate, imatinib and infliximab – were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. They are already used for other indications: artesunate is used for severe malaria, imatinib, trade name Gleevec, is produced by Novartis (NOVN: VX) for certain cancers, and infliximab, trade name Remicade from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), for diseases of the immune system such as Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis. These drugs were donated for the trial by their manufacturers.

“Finding more effective and accessible therapeutics for COVID-19 patients remains a critical need, and WHO is proud to lead this global effort,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, adding: “I would like to thank the participating governments, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinicians and patients, who have come together to do this in true global solidarity.”

