Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—RDIF notes progress towards EU review of its Sputnik V

Pharmaceutical
20 January 2021

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirms that the Scientific Review was held yesterday between its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and European Medicines Agency (EMA) scientific teams.

Over 20 top international experts and scientists took part in the review.

Recommendations based on the results of the Scientific Review are expected to be sent to the Sputnik V team in seven-10 days.

The RDIF has filed a registration application and expects the first rolling review to be held in February.

Basing on the series of reviews, the EMA will decide on the authorization of the Sputnik V vaccine for the European Union.

Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Belarus have already granted Emergency Use Authorization for Sputnik V vaccine.

On January 22, World Health Organization is holding a pre-submission review of Sputnik V application.

