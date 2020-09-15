Saturday 23 November 2024

Russia ramps up rhetoric against Sputnik V competitors

Pharmaceutical
15 September 2020
lab_biotech_research_vaccine_big

Never one to miss the chance for a spot of one-upmanship on its rivals, the Putin administration has boasted of the rapid rate of participants signing up to dose up on the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19.

Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has also underlined the greater evidence base for human adenovirus vaccines such as Sputnik V, as opposed to the less tested candidates that are among the western world’s hopefuls for protection against the virus.

"We have frequently discussed the potential risks that new technologies may pose"He said: “In just two weeks, 55,000 volunteers have already been recruited in Moscow, which is more than 40,000 people required for the post-registration phase of the clinical trial of the Sputnik V vaccine. The high speed of recruiting is largely due to the volunteers' understanding of the safety and efficacy of the human adenoviral vectors platform, which underlies the Russian vaccine and has been repeatedly tested by experts from different countries.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
First COVID-19 vaccine approval brings Sputnik moment, but no Phase III data
11 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Sputnik V supply deal agreed for India
16 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Uzbekistan adds to orders for Sputnik V
25 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Russia approves second COVID-19 vaccine prior to Phase III results
15 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze