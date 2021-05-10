Russian government to provide subsidies to domestic drug exporters

The Russian government will provide state subsidies for domestic drug exporters, in a move intended to raise the level of competitiveness of local drugs and their producers in the international arena, according to recent statements made by some senior state officials and local media reports.

It is planned that a significant part of these subsidies will be used for registration of Russian drugs in foreign markets.

The provision of subsidies has already been approved by Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to whom the provision of subsidies will allow to reduce the cost of domestic drugs and stimulate a further growth of pharmaceutical exports from Russia.