BRIEF—Monoclonal antibodies to meet natural killer cells combination in COVID-19

Privately-held Harbour BioMed and its and its partners Utrecht University and Erasmus Medical Center have announced a new research collaboration with Viroclinics-DDL and Kiadis Pharma.

The collaboration will focus on the development of a combination of a monoclonal antibody (mAb) and natural killer (NK) cells as a treatment for COVID-19.

Research will focus on the elimination of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and virally infected cells by K-NK cells, and synergies between mAbs and NK cells.

The terms for the collaboration were not disclosed.